India's economy to expand at 7% in FY23; FY22 GDP growth rate revised to 9.1%1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- The government released the second advance estimate of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for 2022-23 along with December quarter data today
India's GDP or gross domestic product may grow 7 per cent for financial year 2022-23, according to the second advance estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Tuesday evening.
India's GDP or gross domestic product may grow 7 per cent for financial year 2022-23, according to the second advance estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Tuesday evening.
The ministry also released the revised estimate of economic growth for financial year 2021-22, at 9.1 per cent. It was estimated at 8.7 per cent in May last year.
The ministry also released the revised estimate of economic growth for financial year 2021-22, at 9.1 per cent. It was estimated at 8.7 per cent in May last year.
The GDP growth was pegged at 7 per cent for 2022-23, according to the first advance estimates released last month. India's GDP had grown at 8.7% in the year ending 31 March, 2022.
The GDP growth was pegged at 7 per cent for 2022-23, according to the first advance estimates released last month. India's GDP had grown at 8.7% in the year ending 31 March, 2022.
Meanwhile, India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23 mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
Meanwhile, India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23 mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
In October-December 2021, the economy grew by 11.2 per cent and by 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter last year, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
In October-December 2021, the economy grew by 11.2 per cent and by 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter last year, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).