India's GDP to reach $6 trillion by 2030: Standard Chartered Research2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:57 PM IST
India's drivers of growth will be consistent policy reforms, macro stability, healthy financial sector, large share of working population, digitalisation and political stability, public capex push
New Delhi: India's GDP will nearly double in the next seven years to $6 trillion, and per capita income will increase to $4,000 by 2030, Standard Chartered Bank Research said in a report on Friday.
