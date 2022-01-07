India's GDP to rise 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimate

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian economy has gained momentum during the July-September period, inching gradually back to normalcy as coronavirus related disruptions eased significantly in the aftermath of a devastating second wave.
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in the current financial year ending March 2022, according to the first advance estimates released by the government.
GDP for the second quarter of the financial year grew by 8.4% from a year ago, one of the fastest rates among major economies, data released by the government showed on Tuesday.
“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at ₹147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of ₹135.13 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.
Meanwhile, real GVA is estimated at ₹135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against ₹124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6%.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a GDP growth rate of 9.5% for the current financial year with inflation seen at 5.3%.
The economists in a report have projected an average retail inflation at 5.6% in FY23, saying higher consumer prices could turn out to be a key macro concern for all as global commodity prices remain high.
The growth in nominal GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 17.6%, while nominal GVA is estimated at ₹210.37 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against ₹179.15 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.4%.
The government estimated that most key sectors will likely see double-digit growth in FY22, aided by base effect, while private consumption may see a modest recovery in same period.
Vivek Rathi, director at consultancy Knight Frank India, said the third wave of the virus had impacted the estimates. "We hope to have a softer landing from the third wave and continue economic momentum without severe disruptions."
