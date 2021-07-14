India's gems and jewellery exports spurt by 92.37% to 20,851 crore in June

“Growth in exports is mainly due to the revived import demand in the leading export market of USA and the fulfilment of orders received by numerous Indian exhibitors during the Virtual Buyer-Seller Meets (VBSMs) conducted by the Council," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said. Revival of demand for studded jewellery products and re-stocking the inventory levels majorly attributed to the swift recovery of exports of cut and polished diamonds as well as studded jewellery, Shah added.