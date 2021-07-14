India's gems and jewellery exports spurt by 92.37% to 20,851 crore in June

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds went up by 113.25% in June to ₹14,512.11 crore ($2000.48 million) compared to ₹6,805.25 crore ($898.30 million) in the corresponding month last year.
The total export of gold jewellery surged by 398.70% ₹4,185.10 crore ($ 570.05 million) in June compared to ₹839.21 crore ($110.79 million) in June 2020.
Meanwhile, the overall gems and jewellery exports witnessed 254.75% growth during the April-June quarter of this financial year at ₹67,265.66 crore ($9,182.38 million) as compared to ₹18,961.63 crore ($2,504.58 million) in the same quarter of FY21.
“Growth in exports is mainly due to the revived import demand in the leading export market of USA and the fulfilment of orders received by numerous Indian exhibitors during the Virtual Buyer-Seller Meets (VBSMs) conducted by the Council," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said. Revival of demand for studded jewellery products and re-stocking the inventory levels majorly attributed to the swift recovery of exports of cut and polished diamonds as well as studded jewellery, Shah added.