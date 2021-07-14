Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's gems and jewellery exports spurt by 92.37% to 20,851 crore in June

India's gems and jewellery exports spurt by 92.37% to 20,851 crore in June

India's gems and jewellery exports witnessed 254.75% growth during the April-June quarter of this financial year at 67,265.66 crore
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST PTI

India's gems and jewellery exports surged by 92.37% in June to 20,851.28 crore as against 10,838.93 crore to the same month of 2020, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said

MUMBAI : India's overall gems and jewellery exports surged by 92.37% in June to 20,851.28 crore ($2,863.76 million) compared to the same month of 2020, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.

The gross export in June 2020 stood at 10,838.93 crore ($1,430.68), according to data given by GJEPC.

The overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds went up by 113.25% in June to 14,512.11 crore ($2000.48 million) compared to 6,805.25 crore ($898.30 million) in the corresponding month last year.

The total export of gold jewellery surged by 398.70% 4,185.10 crore ($ 570.05 million) in June compared to 839.21 crore ($110.79 million) in June 2020.

Meanwhile, the overall gems and jewellery exports witnessed 254.75% growth during the April-June quarter of this financial year at 67,265.66 crore ($9,182.38 million) as compared to 18,961.63 crore ($2,504.58 million) in the same quarter of FY21.

“Growth in exports is mainly due to the revived import demand in the leading export market of USA and the fulfilment of orders received by numerous Indian exhibitors during the Virtual Buyer-Seller Meets (VBSMs) conducted by the Council," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said. Revival of demand for studded jewellery products and re-stocking the inventory levels majorly attributed to the swift recovery of exports of cut and polished diamonds as well as studded jewellery, Shah added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

