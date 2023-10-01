India's global exports in labour-intensive sectors declined in last 5 years: FIEO
The labour-intensive sectors hold immense significance in India, not only for their job creation potential but also for their substantial contribution to net high-value addition.
With India experiencing a decline in global market share across segments during the last five years, the labour-intensive export sectors such as apparels, marine products, plastics, and gems and jewellery are showing a "troubling pattern", news agency PTI quoted FIEO report as saying.