India’s gold appetite cools? Govt data shows imports plunge 57.7% as exports surge 26.12 %

India’s gold imports plunged 57.7 per cent year-on-year to $2.3 billion in August, even as the country’s overall imports rose 14.1 per cent to $70.67 billion, government data showed on Tuesday.

The sharp drop in gold purchases came as merchandise gold exports jumped 26.1 per cent to $43.81 billion, helping narrow India’s trade deficit.

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India's trade deficit stood at $26.9 billion in August, down from $31.98 billion in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. Economists had forecast a deficit of $32.15 billion, based on the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

India trade deficit beats economist estimates

India's merchandise exports rose 26.1 per cent from a year earlier to $43.81 billion in August, significantly outpacing the growth in imports.

Imports increased 14.1 per cent to $70.67 billion during the month. The stronger export performance helped reduce the gap between the value of goods India sells abroad and those it purchases from overseas.

The narrower deficit could also provide some relief to the rupee, which has been among Asia's weaker-performing currencies this year.

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Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said demand for Indian goods remained strong across major overseas markets.

“A strong demand for Indian goods was coming from the US, the European Union and emerging markets,” Agrawal told reporters in New Delhi.

Imports, meanwhile, were supported by domestic economic activity and demand for inputs used in manufacturing. Higher energy prices also contributed to the import bill, Agrawal said.

India's gold imports plunge 57.7% in August One of the sharpest movements in India's import basket came from gold.

Inbound gold shipments fell to $2.3 billion in August, down from $4.16 billion in July. Compared with August 2025, gold imports were down 57.7 per cent, falling from $5.4 billion.

The decline comes as gold prices remain elevated, raising questions about whether higher prices are beginning to weigh on India's appetite for physical gold.

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The fall also follows appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Indians to reduce gold purchases as part of efforts to contain the country's import bill.

Gold is a major component of India's non-essential imports, making changes in demand particularly relevant to the country's overall trade balance.

India exports surge on US, EU and emerging-market demand The export surge was broad-based, with engineering goods, petroleum products, chemicals and textiles among the sectors supporting growth.

The government said Indian exporters were seeing strong demand from the US, the European Union, BRICS countries and other emerging markets.

The latest monthly figures also build on a strong performance in the first five months of the financial year.

Between April and August, India's exports increased 17.85 per cent to $215.91 billion. Imports rose 18.21 per cent to $363 billion over the same period.

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The figures suggest that India's external trade has maintained positive momentum even as the country faces a volatile global environment.

Middle East conflict threatens India’s trade outlook The improvement in August's trade balance comes against a major external risk: the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Oil prices have surged past $107 a barrel as disruptions to regional supplies have intensified. The development is particularly significant for India, which imports almost 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

A sustained rise in crude prices could quickly increase India's import bill and widen the trade deficit in the months ahead. Higher energy prices could also push up inflation and the rupee, which could offset some of the advantage from stronger exports.

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The risk comes after India's economy recorded stronger-than-expected growth in the quarter ended June, supported by manufacturing and services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the performance as a “herculean feat” despite oil shocks, supply-chain disruptions and global uncertainty.

For now, the August trade numbers offer a brighter picture. Exports have accelerated, the trade deficit has come in well below expectations and gold imports have fallen sharply. But the trajectory could become harder to sustain if elevated oil prices persist and disruptions to global supply chains deepen.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.