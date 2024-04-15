India's goods trade deficit narrows to 11-month low of $15.6 bn in March
India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $15.6 billion in March, down from $18.71 billion in February, and $16.02 billion in January, commerce ministry data showed. This is the lowest in 11 months—the last time the deficit was lower was in April 2023 when it came in at $14.44 billion.
New Delhi: India’s goods trade deficit narrowed by nearly 17% in March compared with the previous month, official data showed on Monday, as imports fell steeply, while exports rose only marginally.
