India's gross GST collections rose to ₹1.7 trillion in November over lower tax rates

India's gross goods and services (GST) collections rose by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.7 trillion in November 2025 due to the lower tax rates in the economy after the central government tax cuts.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.