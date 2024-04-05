Krishnamurthy Subramanian's forecast of 8% growth for India not official view, says IMF spokesperson
Responding to media inquiries, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack explained that Subramanian's statements were made in his role as India's representative at the global agency.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has clarified that recent comments by Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's Executive Director at the IMF, regarding India's economic growth do not reflect the official position of the organisation, as per newswire PTI.
