The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has clarified that recent comments by Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's Executive Director at the IMF, regarding India's economic growth do not reflect the official position of the organisation, as per newswire PTI.

Responding to media inquiries on Thursday, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack explained that Subramanian's statements were made “in his role as India's representative at the IMF". This distinction is important because Executive Directors at the IMF serve a dual role, representing their home countries while also contributing to the Fund's broader decision-making processes.

Subramanian's comments likely differed from the IMF's latest official projections for India's economic growth. The IMF typically releases its economic forecasts through regular reports and press briefings.

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.5% in both 2024 (FY25) and 2025 (FY26), with an upgrade from October of 0.2 percentage point for both years, reflecting resilience in domestic demand," the IMF said in its report.

Subramanian, at an event in New Delhi on March 28, had predicted that the Indian economy could grow at 8 per cent till 2047, if the country redoubles the good policies that it has implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate reforms.

"So, the basic idea is that with the kind of growth that India has registered in the last 10 years, if we can redouble the good policies that we have implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate the reforms, then India can grow at 8 per cent from here on till 2047," he had said, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, the IMF has projected a positive outlook for the Indian economy, with growth expected to remain robust in the near future. However, CRISIL's analysis painted an even brighter picture for India's long-term growth trajectory. Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of CRISIL, predicted that the Indian economy will cross the $5 trillion mark and approach $7 trillion by fiscal 2031, with an estimated average annual growth of 6.7 per cent. This robust growth will propel India to become the world's third-largest economy and an upper-middle-income country by 2031, which will significantly boost domestic consumption.

CRISIL's Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi emphasised the crucial role of both manufacturing and services in propelling India's growth. He projected manufacturing and services to grow at 9.1 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively, between fiscals 2025 and 2031. While manufacturing is expected to catch up, services will likely remain the dominant driver of India's economic expansion.

CRISIL More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!