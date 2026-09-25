India’s growth outlook strengthens as economists see resilient incomes, stable policy: WEF

India’s economic outlook has strengthened sharply, with nearly three-fourths of chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expecting strong or very strong growth over the next 12 months, while expectations for household incomes, employment and investment remain relatively favourable.

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The September 2026 edition of the WEF’s Chief Economists’ Outlook, based on a survey conducted from 4-20 August, found that 74% of economists expect India to record strong or very strong growth over the coming year, up from 52% in May. Another 24% expect moderate growth, taking the share anticipating at least moderate expansion to 98%.

India consequently has the strongest growth outlook among the geographies covered in the survey, ahead of Southeast Asia, where 73% expect strong or very strong growth. WEF said resilient domestic demand continues to support the Indian economy, although higher energy prices remain a drag on the outlook.

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The survey comes as WEF forecasts India’s growth in fiscal year 2026–27 at 6.7% in August (matching the Reserve Bank of India's projection), citing resilience in domestic demand.

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According to RBI, GDP growth in FY27 is expected to remain steady at 6.7% (down from 6.6% in June and 6.9% estimated in April), a view shared by the World Bank, which has pegged India’s GDP growth at 6.6% this fiscal year. The Asian Development Bank, which projected India’s growth at 6.9% this fiscal year in April, has downgraded the forecast to 6.6% for FY27, while IMF has cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6.4% in July.

The WEF outlook is based on responses from 36 economists.

The positive assessment extends beyond headline economic growth. India is one of only two regions—along with Southeast Asia—where a majority of economists expect inflation-adjusted household incomes to rise over the next year.

About 62% of respondents expect real household incomes in India to increase, including 55% expecting an increase and 7% expecting a significant increase. This compares with much weaker expectations for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East and North Africa, where sizeable shares of economists expect real incomes to decline.

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The relatively favourable income outlook comes despite persistent cost-of-living pressures globally. The WEF survey found that food, electricity and transport are the expenditure categories most widely expected to become more expensive over the next 12 months.

Optimism broadens beyond growth India’s labour market is also expected to remain broadly stable. Seventy per cent of economists expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged over the next year, while 17% expect an increase and 13% foresee a decline. The unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above fell to 5% in August from 5.1% in July, while labour force participation increased marginally to 55.6% according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

The sectors likely to add jobs are energy, technology, banking and financial sector, consultancy, and audit firms, according to the survey.

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The survey also points to relatively limited expectations of policy shifts in India. About two-thirds (67%) of economists expect monetary policy to remain unchanged, while 24% expect tightening. Similarly, 72% expect fiscal policy to remain unchanged, with 22% anticipating some easing.

The expectations contrast with several other major economies. Economists expect tighter monetary policy in Japan, the euro area and the US, while China is expected to move towards a looser monetary policy stance. In India, the combination of strong growth and inflation remaining within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band is seen as consistent with policy stability.

Inflation expectations have also moderated. While 45% of economists expect high inflation in India over the next 12 months, a larger 55% expect moderate inflation. This represents an improvement from May, when 61% anticipated high or very high inflation. Consumer inflation, however, rose to 4.8% in August, above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target but still within its 2-6% tolerance band.

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“The WEF survey reaffirms our view that India's growth story is resilient and multifaceted,” said Rishi Shah, partner and economic advisory services leader at Grant Thornton Bharat. “Most importantly, real household incomes are expected to rise, which is a boon for consumption and sets the ground for further investments. However, the economy continues to contend with global uncertainties in the form of continued conflicts and emerging issues on the trade front.”

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Risks remain from energy costs and global tensions The survey also presents a more nuanced picture of India’s investment attractiveness. While India remains ahead of China as a preferred business environment for multinational companies, with 40% of economists including India among their top three destinations, compared with 31% for China. However, India slipped from second to fourth in the previous WEF outlook, with 56% of respondents having included it among their top three.

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US led the list at 77%, followed by Southeast Asia at 57% and Europe at 49%.

The WEF survey also places India in a middle group in terms of its ability to withstand future economic shocks. While China and US were rated highest, with 74% of economists assessing their resilience as high or very high, India was grouped with Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe and Central Asia, where a majority viewed shock-resistance capacity as moderate.

This suggests that economists see India’s growth momentum as strong but its resilience to future shocks as less established than that of the world’s two largest economies.

The broader global outlook remains uncertain. Although 45% of chief economists expect global economic conditions to weaken over the next year, this is a sharp improvement from 89% in May. Geopolitical conflicts remain the biggest source of uncertainty, cited by 97% of respondents, followed by asset-price corrections at 58%.

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For India, however, the survey points to a combination of strong growth expectations, relatively resilient household incomes, stable labour market conditions and broadly unchanged monetary and fiscal policies—while highlighting the continuing risks posed by higher energy costs and global geopolitical disruptions.

Key takeaways Most economists in the WEF survey expect India to post strong growth next year. Domestic demand continues to support economic activity despite global uncertainties. Household incomes are expected to rise after adjusting for inflation. Economists broadly expect monetary and fiscal policies to remain stable. Energy prices and geopolitical tensions remain key risks to the outlook.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.