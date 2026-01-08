NEW DELHI: India’s economy is expected to enter a phase of relative stability in FY27, with growth holding at around 6.6%, as consumption, public investment and a revival in private capital expenditure sustain momentum amid global uncertainty, according to Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).
India’s growth seen at 6.6% in FY27 as consumption, capex fuel next phase: Dun & Bradstreet
SummaryDun & Bradstreet projects India’s GDP growth at around 6.6% in FY27, with consumption, sustained public spending and a revival in private capital expenditure underpinning the next phase of expansion amid global uncertainty.
