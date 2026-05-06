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How India’s growth story has left its workers behind

Payal Bhattacharya
4 min read6 May 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment, according to data.
Only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment, according to data.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Noida’s unrest highlights India’s structural crisis: skipping manufacturing for services has left a low-skilled workforce with stagnant real wages, poor living and working conditions, and diminishing bargaining power.

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Noida, with its high-rise buildings, wide roads, industrial and information technology (IT) hubs, is a testament to India’s rapid economic transformation. Yet, factory worker protested in the city last month, exposing the cracks in India’s growth story. What lies at the heart of the disconnect is India’s transformation that skipped the manufacturing sector, which usually absorbs a large, low-skilled workforce. The country's unique shift from agriculture to services directly kept the job crisis alive, with low wages and poor working conditions.

Noida, with its high-rise buildings, wide roads, industrial and information technology (IT) hubs, is a testament to India’s rapid economic transformation. Yet, factory worker protested in the city last month, exposing the cracks in India’s growth story. What lies at the heart of the disconnect is India’s transformation that skipped the manufacturing sector, which usually absorbs a large, low-skilled workforce. The country's unique shift from agriculture to services directly kept the job crisis alive, with low wages and poor working conditions.

Data shows that only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment. Their wages remain extremely low, with average monthly earnings less than 20,000 per month in as many as eight states in the country. Uttar Pradesh is one of them.

Data shows that only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment. Their wages remain extremely low, with average monthly earnings less than 20,000 per month in as many as eight states in the country. Uttar Pradesh is one of them.

Moreover, average real wages, adjusted for inflation, have barely grown in the last few years, a Mint analysis of data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed. Average monthly real wages went up from 19,316 in 2022 to 20,031 in 2025. Ultra-low inflation helped push real wages in 2025 to some extent, but stagnation in previous years does not signal an improving situation. With inflation rising again in 2026, the situation could worsen.

Also Read | Noida factory hub stalls as workers reject wage hike offer

"Wages themselves have not grown as fast as GDP (gross domestic product). In fact, in many cases, wages have not grown at all," says Amit Basole, professor of economics at Azim Premji University. In fact, real wage growth has not kept pace with productivity either. An analysis of data from the Annual Survey of Industries shows that real output per worker grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.49% between 2011-12 and 2023-24—far less than 6-7% GDP growth. Real wage growth was a meagre 0.87% during the same period.

“India has a large surplus of labour, which takes away their bargaining power to translate productivity gains into wage gains,” Basole adds. Moreover, a large part of India’s workforce operates without a written job contract (58%), without social security eligibility (52%), and without paid leave (47%). Of the three categories, India has only managed to expand social security eligibility, pulling down the share of those without it from nearly 54%.

Stage skipping

A traditional growth story often follows the script of a shift from farm work to manufacturing to services. The US and the UK followed this model. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam leveraged high-tech manufacturing and rapid export growth to drive economic growth. India skipped the middle step, creating a disconnect between its increasing GDP dominance and general unrest among job seekers and the working class.

Also Read | April factory bounce looks like a sugar rush, not a real recovery

An analysis of official jobs data by Azim Premji University shows that manufacturing remains a small share in the labour market. Over the last four decades, the share of young male workers in the manufacturing sector remained stagnant at 14-16%, even as the share of farm jobs declined dramatically from 57% to 27%. Services and construction absorbed most of these labourers. For young women, the situation is slightly better, with the manufacturing share rising from 12% to 17%.

The services sector offers better jobs and improved working conditions, but experts believe it does not have the capacity to absorb India’s large labour surplus, especially a largely unskilled or low-skilled workforce.

Growth gaps

India’s GDP, powered by its large young population, is leaving an increasingly significant global footprint. Manufacturing, on the other hand, has faltered. Merchandise exports have stagnated. Data from the World Bank shows India’s share in global GDP doubled from around 1.4% in the early 2000s to roughly 3.5% in 2024. The share in manufacturing kept pace with the GDP rise until 2012-13 before beginning to falter. Its share remained shy of 3% in 2024. The goods export share, which helps power the domestic manufacturing sector, has barely increased in the last 15 years.

India’s manufacturing value added in the country’s GDP remains significantly less than many of its emerging market peers, particularly China and Vietnam.

“India’s growth story has clearly come from the services sector and not from the manufacturing sector,” Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said. She, however, also noted that while there is nothing that fundamentally stops both manufacturing and services from coexisting and flourishing at the same time, goods exports and manufacturing have remained low value-added. With the world turning more protectionist, India’s chance to capitalize on labour-absorbing manufacturing growth is shrinking. The disconnect between economic growth and workers is likely to persist unless corrective steps are taken.

Also Read | Banks may take longer to emerge from margin blues. Here's why

India has made a push through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and is giving a push to high-tech manufacturing like electronics, smartphones, and semiconductors, among others. The speed and scale will have to match a rapidly growing working-age population.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

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HomeEconomyHow India’s growth story has left its workers behind

How India’s growth story has left its workers behind

Payal Bhattacharya
4 min read6 May 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment, according to data.
Only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment, according to data.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Noida’s unrest highlights India’s structural crisis: skipping manufacturing for services has left a low-skilled workforce with stagnant real wages, poor living and working conditions, and diminishing bargaining power.

Gift this article

Noida, with its high-rise buildings, wide roads, industrial and information technology (IT) hubs, is a testament to India’s rapid economic transformation. Yet, factory worker protested in the city last month, exposing the cracks in India’s growth story. What lies at the heart of the disconnect is India’s transformation that skipped the manufacturing sector, which usually absorbs a large, low-skilled workforce. The country's unique shift from agriculture to services directly kept the job crisis alive, with low wages and poor working conditions.

Noida, with its high-rise buildings, wide roads, industrial and information technology (IT) hubs, is a testament to India’s rapid economic transformation. Yet, factory worker protested in the city last month, exposing the cracks in India’s growth story. What lies at the heart of the disconnect is India’s transformation that skipped the manufacturing sector, which usually absorbs a large, low-skilled workforce. The country's unique shift from agriculture to services directly kept the job crisis alive, with low wages and poor working conditions.

Data shows that only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment. Their wages remain extremely low, with average monthly earnings less than 20,000 per month in as many as eight states in the country. Uttar Pradesh is one of them.

Data shows that only about a fourth of workers are engaged in regular wage or salaried employment. Their wages remain extremely low, with average monthly earnings less than 20,000 per month in as many as eight states in the country. Uttar Pradesh is one of them.

Moreover, average real wages, adjusted for inflation, have barely grown in the last few years, a Mint analysis of data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed. Average monthly real wages went up from 19,316 in 2022 to 20,031 in 2025. Ultra-low inflation helped push real wages in 2025 to some extent, but stagnation in previous years does not signal an improving situation. With inflation rising again in 2026, the situation could worsen.

Also Read | Noida factory hub stalls as workers reject wage hike offer

"Wages themselves have not grown as fast as GDP (gross domestic product). In fact, in many cases, wages have not grown at all," says Amit Basole, professor of economics at Azim Premji University. In fact, real wage growth has not kept pace with productivity either. An analysis of data from the Annual Survey of Industries shows that real output per worker grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.49% between 2011-12 and 2023-24—far less than 6-7% GDP growth. Real wage growth was a meagre 0.87% during the same period.

“India has a large surplus of labour, which takes away their bargaining power to translate productivity gains into wage gains,” Basole adds. Moreover, a large part of India’s workforce operates without a written job contract (58%), without social security eligibility (52%), and without paid leave (47%). Of the three categories, India has only managed to expand social security eligibility, pulling down the share of those without it from nearly 54%.

Stage skipping

A traditional growth story often follows the script of a shift from farm work to manufacturing to services. The US and the UK followed this model. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam leveraged high-tech manufacturing and rapid export growth to drive economic growth. India skipped the middle step, creating a disconnect between its increasing GDP dominance and general unrest among job seekers and the working class.

Also Read | April factory bounce looks like a sugar rush, not a real recovery

An analysis of official jobs data by Azim Premji University shows that manufacturing remains a small share in the labour market. Over the last four decades, the share of young male workers in the manufacturing sector remained stagnant at 14-16%, even as the share of farm jobs declined dramatically from 57% to 27%. Services and construction absorbed most of these labourers. For young women, the situation is slightly better, with the manufacturing share rising from 12% to 17%.

The services sector offers better jobs and improved working conditions, but experts believe it does not have the capacity to absorb India’s large labour surplus, especially a largely unskilled or low-skilled workforce.

Growth gaps

India’s GDP, powered by its large young population, is leaving an increasingly significant global footprint. Manufacturing, on the other hand, has faltered. Merchandise exports have stagnated. Data from the World Bank shows India’s share in global GDP doubled from around 1.4% in the early 2000s to roughly 3.5% in 2024. The share in manufacturing kept pace with the GDP rise until 2012-13 before beginning to falter. Its share remained shy of 3% in 2024. The goods export share, which helps power the domestic manufacturing sector, has barely increased in the last 15 years.

India’s manufacturing value added in the country’s GDP remains significantly less than many of its emerging market peers, particularly China and Vietnam.

“India’s growth story has clearly come from the services sector and not from the manufacturing sector,” Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said. She, however, also noted that while there is nothing that fundamentally stops both manufacturing and services from coexisting and flourishing at the same time, goods exports and manufacturing have remained low value-added. With the world turning more protectionist, India’s chance to capitalize on labour-absorbing manufacturing growth is shrinking. The disconnect between economic growth and workers is likely to persist unless corrective steps are taken.

Also Read | Banks may take longer to emerge from margin blues. Here's why

India has made a push through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and is giving a push to high-tech manufacturing like electronics, smartphones, and semiconductors, among others. The speed and scale will have to match a rapidly growing working-age population.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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