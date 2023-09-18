India's growth to be above 6% with strong macroeconomic stability, inflation to decline: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Ashima Goyal also laid out the risk India's economy faces and said global slowdown affecting India's exports, oil & food prices, and erratic weather are some things to watch closely
Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal on Monday emphasized on the strengthening macroeconomic stability and performance of India's economy amid global shocks and said India's economic growth will be above 6% in the current fiscal year. Ashima Goyal also laid out the risk India's economy faces and said global slowdown affecting India's exports, oil & food prices, and erratic weather are some things to watch closely.