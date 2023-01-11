India’s growth to slow to 6.9% in FY23: World Bank

Growth in India is projected to slow to 6.9% in FY23, a 0.6 percentage point downward revision since June, as the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth, World Bank said, highlighting that India is expected to be the fastest growing economy of the seven largest developing economies.
Stating that global growth in 2023 would slow to 1.7% from 3% expected six months ago, the world bank stated that global growth is slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Growth in India is projected to slow from 8.7% in FY2021/22 to 6.9% in FY2022/23, the latter revised 0.6 percentage point lower since June. The slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth," according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
The bank stated that governments increased infrastructure spending and various business facilitation measures, however, will crowd-in private investment and support the expansion of manufacturing capacity.
“Growth is projected to slow, to 6.6% in FY2023/24 before falling back toward its potential rate of just above 6%. India is expected to be the fastest growing economy of the seven largest seven largest developing economies (EMDEs)," the report added.
Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development—such as higher-than-expected inflation, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or escalating geopolitical tensions—could push the global economy into recession.
“This would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade," the World Bank observed.
In October, IMF had said that global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. IMF is expected to give its next update later this month.
The deceleration in global growth is on account of the lagged effect of the monetary policy tightening by central banks around the world and weakening external demand. RBI’s projection of India’s GDP growth in FY23 is 6.8%.
