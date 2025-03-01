India’s GST collection rises 9.1% to ₹1.84 lakh crore in February 2025

  • India's GST collection: Gross and net GST revenues in February 2024 were 1.68 lakh crore and 1.50 lakh crore, respectively.

Published1 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Gross GST collections rose by 9.1 per cent to about 1.84 lakh crore in February, official data showed on Saturday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at 1.42 lakh crore and 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to 41,702 crore during February.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from Central GST stood at 35,204 crore, State GST at 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at 90,870 crore and compensation cess of 13,868 crore.

Total refunds issued during February were 20,889 crore, a 17.3 per cent increase over the year-ago period. Net GST collections during February 2025 grew 8.1 per cent to about 1.63 lakh crore.

Gross and net GST revenues in February 2024 were 1.68 lakh crore and 1.50 lakh crore, respectively.

Commenting on the latest GST data, Vivek Jalan - Partner Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP said, “This year's GST Collection is almost on target and that is one of the reasons that the actual fiscal deficit for FY24-25 of 4.8% is estimated to be below the budgeted 4.9%.”

“On a different note, it is heartening to see that the growth of GST on import is 7.2% only vis-a-vis growth in domestic GST Collection of 10.1%. If at all, It is an indication that India is getting more 'atmanirbhar'. Coupled with this, an increase of 15.8% in refunds (including export refunds) is a positive sign. It shows that now India is also increasingly 'making for the world'. Overall, amidst geo-political headwinds, India seems to be managing well,” added Jalan.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST
