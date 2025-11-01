India's GST collections grows 4.6% to ₹1.96 lakh crore in October despite tax cuts

India's GST collections witnessed a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹1.96 lakh crore in October, despite the tax cuts rolled out by the central government amid the festive season in the nation.

According to the government data released on Saturday, gross GST mop-up in October was about ₹1.96 lakh crore, a 4.6 per cent higher over ₹1.87 lakh crore collections in October 2024.