India's GST collections hit all-time high of ₹22.08 lakh crore in 2024-25, a 9.4% growth YoY — Details here

India's GST collections for the financial year ended 2024-25 hit an all-time high of 22.08 lakh crore. The collections also doubled in the last five years when compared to the 2020-21 fiscal year levels.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Jun 2025, 04:14 PM IST
India's GST collections hit all-time high of ₹22.08 lakh crore in 2024-25.

India's gross collection of goods and service tax (GST) for the financial year ended 2024-25 hit an all-time high of 22.08 lakh crore, marking a 9.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the previous financial year, according to an official announcement on Monday, 30 June 2025. 

“In 2024–25, GST recorded its highest-ever gross collection of 22.08 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent. The average monthly collection stood at 1.84 lakh crore,” said the government in a press note released on Monday. 

The data release also showed that gross collections doubled in the last five years, compared to 11.37 lakh crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The monthly average collection of GST was 95,000 crore during that time. 

As of 30 April 2025, there are more than 1.51 crore active GST registrations in India, with over 1.32 crore as normal taxpayers, 14.86 lakh composition taxpayers, and 3.71 lakh as Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) among other taxable portions. 

“In 2020–21, the total collection was 11.37 lakh crore, with a monthly average of 95,000 crore. The following year, it rose to 14.83 lakh crore, and then to 18.08 lakh crore in 2022–23. In 2023–24, GST collections reached 20.18 lakh crore, showing consistent growth in compliance and economic activity,” said the government in the release. 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
