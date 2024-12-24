India’s high-frequency indicators recovering in Q3, GDP growth to lift in H2FY25: RBI December Bulletin

India's high-frequency indicators for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY25) indicate that the economy is recovering from the momentum slowdown witnessed in the second quarter, driven by strong festive activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its December latest bulletin released on Tuesday, December 24, that the growth trajectory is poised to lift in the second half of 2024-25 (H2FY25), driven mainly by resilient domestic private consumption demand.

An article on the 'State of the Economy' in the RBI December bulletin noted that the global economy continues to exhibit resilience, with steady growth and moderating inflation. “Supported by record-level foodgrains production, rural demand, in particular, is gaining momentum. Sustained government spending on infrastructure is expected to stimulate economic activity and investment further,” said RBI.

However, global headwinds pose risks to the evolving outlook for growth and inflation, as the article authored by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra. India's GDP growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent during the July-September period of the current fiscal year.

