Govt rules out WTO dispute over IT curbs1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Trade experts believe India, which imports over $8 billion of the listed products, could be dragged to the WTO for the restriction.
New Delhi: The Centre anticipates objections from World Trade Organization (WTO) members over the recently imposed import restriction on IT hardware such as computers and electronic items but believes the move won’t lead to the opening of a formal dispute at the international trade body, a government official said.