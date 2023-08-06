Govt rules out WTO dispute over IT curbs

Trade experts believe India, which imports over $8 billion of the listed products, could be dragged to the WTO for the restriction. Fears of a pushback from countries also come against the backdrop of an ongoing WTO dispute over Indian import duty on information communications technology (ICT) products with half-a-dozen countries. “Countries can always say that they are facing the pinch from the current move but we will argue that the move is in the interest of the country and within boundaries set by WTO. These are short- term measures that countries from time to time take," the official said. “Most of the time such steps are taken by developed countries in terms of non-tariff barriers. It could be some standards or countervailing duties or some measures or industry input," the official said.