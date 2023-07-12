India's index of industrial production jumps to 5.2% in May 2023, highest in three months2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:41 PM IST
In May, India witnessed remarkable growth in its core sector output which contributes more than 40% of the IIP
The index of industrial production in India grew by 5.2% in May 2023 from 4.2% measured in April 2023, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday. In May 2022, the factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was at all time high-growth of 19.6%.
