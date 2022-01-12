India registered a slowdown in its industrial growth to 1.4% in November from 4% in October.

The year-on-year growth rate in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) at 1.4%, can be attributed to a negative base of -1.6% in November 2020.

Among the sectors, mining witnessed a 5% growth in November 2021, compared to the same period of 2020 and electricity rose by 2.1%. However, the growth rate in manufacturing was just 0.9%.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda noted that the industrial growth is once again feeble at 1.4%, which comes on a negative base of -1.6% and "quite clearly the momentum has been dissipated over time".

He said that twin concerns are consumer goods have seen a pushback which means that the pent up demand witnessed earlier has not been sustained in November. Capital goods including vehicles have witnessed a set back again with negative growth rate.

Textiles have witnessed a healthy growth of 8% due to exports and metals which have been propped up by infra spending by the government. Consumer electronics and computers continue to do well as work from home has also meant increase in demand for phones and computer related products.

Going ahead, the surge in the Covid-19 cases and the restrictions coming up across several states would impact industries across sectors going ahead.

"The lockdown like conditions which are in force from mid-December which will continue till March, will keep production levels depressed and growth in the coming quarter would be in the region of not more than 3-5% even on a low base," Sabnavis said.

