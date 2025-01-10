India's industrial production growth accelerated to a six month high mark of 5.2 per cent in November this year, mainly due to good show by manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Friday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 2.5 per cent in November 2023.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.8 per cent in November 2024, up from 1.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production rose 1.9 per cent and power output increased 4.4 per cent in November 2024.

In October, these sectors had grown by 4.4%, 2% and 0.9%, respectively.