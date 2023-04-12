New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January, largely driven by manufacturing, power and electricity generation, official data released on Wednesday showed.

While the manufacturing sector’s output grew 5.3% in February 2023 compared to 0.2% a year ago, mining output growth remained little changed at 4.6% in February against the year-ago period.

Power generation surged 8.2% in February 2023 against 4.5%.“Though it has been attained on a low base of the same period a year ago, the fact that IIP growth has remained positive since October 2022 is an encouraging sign for the ongoing industrial recovery," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Paras Jasrai, senior analyst at India Ratings and Research.

However, Kumar and Jasarai added that industrial recovery is still uneven can be gauged from the fact that the level of industrial output in intermediate and consumer durables is still lower than in the pre covid period (February 2020), and the overall industrial output was only 3.4% higher in February 2020,"

Experts further stated that growth was driven by manufacturing at 5.3% and electricity at 8.2%.

“Within manufacturing, the main drivers have been: chemicals, non-metallic minerals, basic metals and auto. The infra spending by the government has provided support here. Further, the pent-up demand for automobiles- especially passenger cars and Cvs has added to the supply of vehicles," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said.

According to the use-based classification, the capital goods segment recorded a growth of 10.5% in February against a growth of 1.3% a year ago.

Meanwhile, consumer durables output during the month slipped by 4% against a contraction of 9.7% a year ago. Consumer non-durable goods output, on the contrary, expanded by 12.1% against a decline of 6.8% earlier.

“To recall, IIP grew by a mere 1.2% YoY in Feb-22, with manufacturing output growth at sub 1%. A weak base from last year supported YoY figures in Feb-23. On a seasonally adjusted sequential basis, there was a broad-based slowdown in the industrial production in Feb-23 (ex. consumer non-durables)," an HDFC Bank report stated.

Construction goods showcased posted a growth of 7.9% compared to an 8.6% expansion in the same period a year ago. The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 6.8% growth in the month against 4.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

The intermediate goods output in February contracted by 0.3% compared to a growth of 4.1% during the corresponding month last year.

“While the disaggregated trend was quite uneven, the improved performance of consumer goods is encouraging. Dampened by a high base and heavy rainfall, the YoY performance of most of the available high-frequency indicators weakened in March, relative to February 2023. Based on these trends, ICRA expects the YoY growth in the IIP to dip to ~3-4% in March 2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research and outreach at ICRA.