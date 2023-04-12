Factory output marginally improves to 5.6% in Feb2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:09 AM IST
While the manufacturing sector’s output grew 5.3% in February 2023 compared to 0.2% a year ago, mining output growth remained little changed at 4.6% in February against the year-ago period.
New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January, largely driven by manufacturing, power and electricity generation, official data released on Wednesday showed.
