India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.4% in the month of December 2021, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

Industrial output, as measured by IIP (Index of Industrial Production), surged 2.2% in the month of December 2020 and rose 1.4% in the month of November last year.

The mining output during the December month grew by 2.6%, while manufacturing sector output contracted 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the electricity generation in December grew 2.8%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the base effect is waning.

For the month of December 2021, the IIP index with base 2011-12 stood at 138.

For the April-December period, the industrial output slowed 15.2% as compared to a contraction of 13.3% same period of previous year.

