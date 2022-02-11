Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / India's industrial production growth slows to 0.4% in December

India's industrial production growth slows to 0.4% in December

Labourers work at a construction site in Mumbai
1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.4% in the month of December 2021, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

Industrial output, as measured by IIP (Index of Industrial Production), surged 2.2% in the month of December 2020 and rose 1.4% in the month of November last year.

The mining output during the December month grew by 2.6%, while manufacturing sector output contracted 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the electricity generation in December grew 2.8%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the base effect is waning.

For the month of December 2021, the IIP index with base 2011-12 stood at 138.

For the April-December period, the industrial output slowed 15.2% as compared to a contraction of 13.3% same period of previous year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

