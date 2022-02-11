India's industrial production growth slows to 0.4% in December

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The mining output during the December month grew by 2.6%, while manufacturing sector output contracted 0.1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the electricity generation in December grew 2.8%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the base effect is waning.
For the month of December 2021, the IIP index with base 2011-12 stood at 138.
For the April-December period, the industrial output slowed 15.2% as compared to a contraction of 13.3% same period of previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.