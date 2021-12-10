Factory output, as measured by IIP (Index of Industrial Production), surged 4.5% in the month of October last year and rose 3.1% in the month of September.
India's industrial production grew by 3.2% in the month of October, but slowed down when compared with September month, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.
Industrial output, as measured by IIP (Index of Industrial Production), surged 4.5% in the month of October last year and rose 3.1% in the month of September.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 4% in October.
For the month of October 2021, the quick estimates of IIP stood at 133.7.
The mining output during the October month grew by 11.4%, while manufacturing sector output rose 2%.
Meanwhile, the electricity generation in October grew 3.1%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the base effect is waning.
Factory output for April-October period rose 20% as compared to a contraction of 17.3% in the same period of last year.
