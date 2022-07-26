It pointed out that slower global growth was leading to downside risks to growth trajectory. “Our global economics team expects global growth to slow to 1.5% YoY in December 2022 … We see three channels of transmission- slower trade growth, tighter financial conditions, changes in commodity prices. We thus lower our expectations of export growth, which is already showing some signs of moderation, with some follow-through to domestic capex demand, given the correlation between exports and capex," it said.