India's inflation to not go beyond 6%, says RBI governor Das

“Most of the liquidity we injected had a sunset date and a lot of it has in fact come back. We announced total liquidity support of about ₹17 trillion over the last two years or so. Of that, what the banks and small finance banks (SFBs) availed of was at about ₹12 trillion and as I speak today, ₹5 trillion has already come back and the rest will mature at the end of the third year and some of it will also come back in the intervening period," said Das.