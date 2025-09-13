India's inflation uptick unlikely to disrupt price stability; can GST rate cuts slow down the rise? Expert view

India's retail inflation witnessed an uptick as per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release for the month of August 2025, but economists and industry leaders expect that this rise is temporary and is unlikely to disrupt the nation's broader price stability, reported the news agency ANI on Saturday, 13 September 2025.

Advertisement

The CPI data shows that India's retail inflation jumped to 2.07% year-on-year in August 2025, compared to their July 1.61% levels, marking a 46 basis point increase. The marginal rise in the inflation rates was due to the food prices, which rose after moderating for several months in the economy.

Also Read | Retail inflation shoots up in August but stays within RBI’s target band

However, this uptick in inflation rates remains within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6% in the nation. The central bank kept its key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5% for eleven consecutive times before new Governor Sanjay Malhotra finally cut the lending rates in February 2025.

After the recent RBI MPC meeting, the central bank also revised the inflation outlook for the financial year 2025-26 to 3.7%, compared to its earlier forecast of 4%.

Advertisement

What do the experts say? Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, Head of Asia-Pacific Economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told the news agency that the August CPI data release was in line with their expectations.

“India's headline CPI inflation edged up to 2.1% year on year in August from 1.6% year on year in July, aligning with our projections. As we anticipated, inflation bottomed in July, with consumer prices rising at a faster clip in August on the back of fading base effects, solid demand, and weakening rupee,” she told the news agency, highlighting her expectations of India's inflation to rise but remain under control.

S&P Global expects CPI inflation to average 3.3% in the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to its earlier forecast of 3.5%.

Advertisement

Others, like Rajani Sinha, the chief economist at CareEdge, also said that the August inflation figure is ‘comfortable’ despite the slight uptick.

“Headline inflation inched up to 2.1% in August as the favourable base effect waned and food prices moved out of deflation. However, it remained at comfortable levels owing to muted food inflation,” Rajani Sinha told the news agency.

Can GST cuts slow down inflation? S&P Global's Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch also said that the GST rate cuts in the Indian economy should lower the pace of rising inflation from October 2025, keeping the rate within or near the RBI's range.

“The effects of GST rate cuts should lower the pace of acceleration from October onwards, keeping the headline inflation rate within or near the central bank's 4% target range midpoint through the end of 2025,” she said.

Advertisement

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) attributed the rise in inflation to easing pressures across key economic categories. The President of PHDCCI, Hemant Jain, said that the CPI inflation is expected to decline due to the GST 2.0 reforms implemented by the government from 22 September 2025.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate a further decline in CPI inflation, aided by the GST 2.0 reforms package. The proposed simplified two-tier structure will reduce production costs, translate into lower prices, and, in turn, stimulate consumption,” Jain told the news agency.