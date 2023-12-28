India’s Infrastructure Push Is Key to Taking on China
SummaryInfrastructure investment could be a backbone of India’s economic growth. It just needs a lot more private money.
The coming few years will be a litmus test for India’s ambition to become a manufacturing hub rivaling China. A big question mark is how quickly it can build out the infrastructure it needs to really seize the opportunity. There have been signs of progress recently, but New Delhi’s cramped fiscal space means it needs to do more to entice private-sector investors, too.