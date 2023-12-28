India’s Infrastructure Push Is Key to Taking on China

India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages 111 trillion rupees, equivalent to $1.33 trillion, of infrastructure capital expenditures from fiscal years 2020 to 2025. Energy, roads, urban infrastructure and railways account for the majority of the program. The pace of construction for national highways has increased sixfold compared with levels from 2002 to 2010, the average speed of freight trains has increased over 50% in the past two years, and wait time at ports has fallen by 80% since 2015, according to Macquarie. India’s road network has grown some 40% in length over the past decade to reach 6.3 million kilometers—the world’s third longest, according to consulting firm Gavekal.