India's Jan trade deficit touches $17.42 billion: Govt1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2022, 02:50 PM IST
India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday.
India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, registering a growth of 25%, while imports rose 23% to $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year.
