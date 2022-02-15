OPEN APP
India's Jan trade deficit touches $17.42 billion: Govt
India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday.

India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, registering a growth of 25%, while imports rose 23% to $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year.

