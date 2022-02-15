India's Jan trade deficit touches $17.42 billion: Govt

India's Jan trade deficit touches $17.42 billion: Govt1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
- India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, registering a growth of 25%
India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday.
India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, registering a growth of 25%, while imports rose 23% to $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year.
Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in January 2022 were $27.10 Billion, registering a positive growth of 20.13% over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of $22.56 Billion in January 2021, according to the data released by ministry of commerce.
Meanwhile, non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were $34.62 billion in January 2022 with a positive growth of 31.33% over Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of $26.36 Billion in January 2021.
