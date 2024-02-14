Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's January wholesale prices rise 0.27% on year, pace slowing

India's January wholesale prices rise 0.27% on year, pace slowing

Reuters

Economists had estimated a 0.53% rise in India's wholesale price index for January. In December, India's wholesale price index had increased by 0.73%.

A man arranges price tags on the samples of various pulses at a wholesale market in the southern Indian city of Chennai

India's wholesale price index rose 0.27% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would rise 0.53%, easing from a 0.73% gain in December.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.