India's January wholesale prices rise 0.27% on year, pace slowing

India's wholesale price index rose 0.27% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would rise 0.53%, easing from a 0.73% gain in December.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

