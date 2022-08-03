India's July services growth slips to 4-month low

India's July services growth slips to 4-month low2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
- The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index sank to 55.5 in July from 59.2 in June, its lowest since March.
The recovery of the Indian service sector lost momentum during July as weaker sales growth and inflationary pressures restricted the latest upturn in business activity, as per a private survey.
The recovery of the Indian service sector lost momentum during July as weaker sales growth and inflationary pressures restricted the latest upturn in business activity, as per a private survey.
The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) sank to 55.5 in July from 59.2 in June, its lowest since March, but has been above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a year and July's reading was higher than the long-term average.
The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) sank to 55.5 in July from 59.2 in June, its lowest since March, but has been above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a year and July's reading was higher than the long-term average.
While marketing efforts underpinned another rise in new work intakes, competitive pressures and unfavourable weather dampened demand. That said, the weaker recovery was supplemented by retreating price pressures. Input costs increased at the slowest rate since February, while output charges were hiked to a weaker extent than in June, S&P Global's survey added.
While marketing efforts underpinned another rise in new work intakes, competitive pressures and unfavourable weather dampened demand. That said, the weaker recovery was supplemented by retreating price pressures. Input costs increased at the slowest rate since February, while output charges were hiked to a weaker extent than in June, S&P Global's survey added.
"There were many positives in the latest results. Business activity continued to rise strongly, with a similarly robust uplift in new business as the offering of new services and marketing efforts bore fruit," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"There were many positives in the latest results. Business activity continued to rise strongly, with a similarly robust uplift in new business as the offering of new services and marketing efforts bore fruit," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
“There was, however, a noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian service economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather," he added.
“There was, however, a noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian service economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather," he added.
Underlying data indicated that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened further. The latest drop in new international business was marked, but the weakest in six months.
Underlying data indicated that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened further. The latest drop in new international business was marked, but the weakest in six months.
Services companies reported a further increase in their average expenses during July, with food, fuel, materials, staff, retail and transportation cited as the key sources of inflationary pressures. Input costs rose sharply, though at the slowest pace in five months.
Services companies reported a further increase in their average expenses during July, with food, fuel, materials, staff, retail and transportation cited as the key sources of inflationary pressures. Input costs rose sharply, though at the slowest pace in five months.
Like many other countries, Asia's third largest economy has been grappling with soaring inflation, at a near-decade high, exacerbated by rising commodity prices. A weaker rupee has further bumped up imported inflation.
Like many other countries, Asia's third largest economy has been grappling with soaring inflation, at a near-decade high, exacerbated by rising commodity prices. A weaker rupee has further bumped up imported inflation.
July data showed a negligible increase in service sector employment across India. The rate of job creation was fractional and broadly similar to June. The vast majority of firms left payroll numbers unchanged amid a lack of need to raise workforces, highlighted the survey.
July data showed a negligible increase in service sector employment across India. The rate of job creation was fractional and broadly similar to June. The vast majority of firms left payroll numbers unchanged amid a lack of need to raise workforces, highlighted the survey.