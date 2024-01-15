India's K-shaped recovery debate has economists divided
A SBI report said the “oft-repeated conundrum debating a K-shaped recovery post-pandemic seems at best flawed, prejudiced, ill-concocted and fanning interests of select quarters to whom India’s remarkable ascendance, signalling more the renaissance of the new global south, is quite unpalatable”.
Economists are divided on whether K-shaped recovery, a term used to denote uneven economic recovery, is evident in India or whether the growth in the world’s fifth-largest economy, predicted to expand 7.3% in 2023-24, is broad based.
