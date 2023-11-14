India's labour market undergoing structural transformation: SBI report
India's labour market is undergoing a deep structural transformation with self-entrepreneurship and higher education as key enablers, according to an SBI report. The report argues that the government's PLFS has been ignorantly interpreted and the political slugfest around it was misplaced.
