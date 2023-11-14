India's labour market undergoing structural transformation: SBI report

India's labour market is undergoing a deep structural transformation with self-entrepreneurship across all echelons and higher education emerging as key enablers, according to an SBI report. The report argued that the government's Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) survey has been ignorantly interpreted and the political slugfest around it was misplaced.

"Unemployment is always a contentious and political issue, more so for developing economies, and it is no surprise that even as the unemployment rates in PLFS survey data for the 5 years ended has revealed a significant decline, there is a plethora of misplaced and ignorant data interpretations in the public domain, some political, some economic and laced with old fashioned rhetoric...regarding....for example, the jump in self-employed populace and youth unemployment," SBI Research report said on Tuesday.

The recently released sixth annual PLFS report revealed a decline in the unemployment rate from 6.1% in FY18 to 3.2% in FY 2023. The report also mentioned an increase in female labour force participation with Odisha topping the list, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The female labour force participation stands at 32% at present as against 28% in 2019-2020.

Himachal Pradesh has the best ratio at 49% followed by Meghalaya at 45%, Sikkim and Nagaland at 44%, and Chhattisgarh at 42%.

The SBI report backed the idea of increasing the representation of banking correspondents to 33% in order to alter the country's socio-economic fabric meaningfully.

Further, the report noted that interpreting the jump in self-employed populace within the employment estimates (57.3% in FY23 now against 52.2% in FY18) with the main traction coming from the rising share of household helpers evidentially has been wrongfully interpreted by labour economists and others as a signal of shrinking employment opportunities.

The SBI report said that self-employed in India's labour force has always been trending much above 50% even during the 1980s and 90s to 2000s. Also, it argued that the government's emphasis on entrepreneurship through Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and even recent schemes post-pandemic like PM- SVANidhi for those at the bottom of the pyramid is imparting a structural transformation in labour markets in India.

It suggested that the time may have come again to tweak the benchmarking given to higher educational qualifications in PLFS as education is the most critical factor in deciding the unemployment rate.

"In the last three years, maximum deceleration in the unemployment rate is visible in the persons having education of secondary and above and one needs to calibrate the education/employment matrix rationally," it noted.

PLFS surveys were initiated in 2017 to overcome the issues of the then-existing Employment and Unemployment Survey (EUS-NSSO) like representation, periodicity, and timeliness and since then the annual surveys have been conducted and reports have been released.

The report provides unemployment rates for all-India and state-wise in both rural and urban areas with different levels of disaggregation like gender, age, etc.

