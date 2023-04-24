India has gained six spots to reach the 38th rank on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), owing to significant investments in logistics infrastructure and technology.

India scored 3.4 out of a maximum possible score of 5 on the 2023 index, which takes into account six factors: customs, infrastructure, shipments, competence and quality, timeliness, and tracking and tracing. The report noted that since 2015, India had invested in “soft and hard infrastructure" to connect ports to “economic poles in the hinterland".

The 2023 logistics survey was conducted among professionals in the sector by the World Bank between September and November 2022, by when pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions were largely eliminated. The ranking covered 139 countries.

The survey report is usually released every two years, but it was delayed due to difficulties in conducting the survey during 2020-21.

The most recent survey result suggests Singapore is the logistics hub with an overall LPI score of 4.3 out of 5. The top 10 countries include mostly rich European countries, Canada, and China’s special administrative region of Hong Kong, with their logistics performance index falling between 4 and 4.3, and 4.1 on an average.

Countries are given a score between 0 and 5 on all six LPI components, which have remained the same since its inception in 2007. The final score is an average of these numbers.

India had moved up to the 35th spot in 2014 in terms of logistics performance, but fell down to the 44th place in 2018. Logistics competence, quality, and timeliness were all areas where India performed particularly well in the index’s 2023 result—timeliness was a problem on a global scale due to the lingering effect of the pandemic on the supply chain. India performed the worst in customs.

In 2022, the central government launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) to ensure the required efficiency in the logistics sector. The country has set a goal of raising its LPI score to rank among the top 25 by the year 2030. The current average of these 25 nations is 3.92.

One of the other primary goals of the country’s National Logistics Policy is to lower logistics expenses, which account for 13-14% of the country’s GDP compared to only 8-10% in developed nations. Lower logistics costs will help the country’s performance globally.

