India’s latest logistics performance and challenges, in charts2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:52 PM IST
As per National Logistics Policy, the country aims to be ranked among top 25 countries on the basis of logistics performance by 2030, and reduce logistics cost as a share of GDP.
India has gained six spots to reach the 38th rank on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), owing to significant investments in logistics infrastructure and technology.
