India's logistics cost declined to 7.8-8.9% of GDP in FY22: NCAER
India's logistics costs saw a dip during 2014-15 to 2016-17, from 8.3-9.4% to 7.8-8.8%, due to a faster growth in nominal GDP than in logistic costs, and a fall in fuel prices compared to the earlier period
New Delhi: India's logistic costs ranged between 7.8% and 8.9% during 2021-22, down from 8.7-9.9% during 2011-12, a report by economic think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), released on Thursday, said.