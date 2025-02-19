Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is set to enhance the frequency and timeliness of key economic data releases, introducing a private sector capex survey, monthly labour force reports, and a revised schedule for factory output data from FY26. According to reports, the index of industrial production (IIP) data will now be released on the 28th of every month
