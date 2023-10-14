India's macroeconomic environment sound, but structural reforms needed, says top IMF official
There could be reforms aimed at improving the business environment, labor reforms and removing trade restrictions, said Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, IMF.
While India's overall macroeconomic environment is “sound", the country needs structural reforms that could further aid the business environment, a top official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, while briefing reporters at the sidelines of IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco on October 14.