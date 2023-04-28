India’s major ports record highest ever cargo of 795 mt in FY23: Sonowal2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM IST
The minister said the fleet of ships sailing under the Indian flag has expanded from 1,205 in 2014 to 1,526 by 2023, showcasing the country’s commitment to strengthening its maritime presence.
New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that India’s major ports handled the highest-ever cargo at 795 million metric tonne in 2022-23, registering an increase of 10.4% over the previous year.
