India's manufacturing growth slowed to 55.5 in Oct, down for 2nd straight month & at 8-month low: S&P Survey
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, declined to an eight-month low of 55.5 in October, down from 57.5 in September, due to a decrease in demand and rising raw material costs, as per an S&P Global survey
India's manufacturing sector experienced a slowdown for the second consecutive month in October 2023 due to a decrease in demand and rising raw material costs, according to a private survey conducted by S&P Global.
