India’s manufacturing PMI hits 8-month high in July

“Indian manufacturers made a positive start to the second fiscal quarter, with marked gains in growth of new business and output," S&P Global said in a statement. Last month both input cost and output charge inflation subsided.
However, while companies stepped up input purchase, job creation remained marginal amid an uncertain outlook and a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, the survey showed.
The upturn was broad-based and led by investment goods. Aggregate new order intakes rose substantially in July, recovering the momentum lost in June.
The latest increase is the most pronounced since last November, with quicker expansions recorded in all three broad areas of the manufacturing industry, S&P noted.
“Although international markets contributed to the latest upturn in total order books, there was a noticeably slowdown in external sales. New export orders rose at a moderate pace that was the weakest in the current four-month period of growth," it said.
Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the Indian manufacturing industry recorded a welcome combination of faster economic growth and softening inflation during July.
De Lima noted that although the upturn in demand gained strength, there were clear signs that capacity pressures remained mild as backlogs rose only marginally and job creation remained subdued.
About 98% of the firms opted to leave their workforce numbers unchanged amid a lack of pressure on operating capacity. Outstanding business increased only marginally at the start of the second quarter and at a rate that was similar to those registered over the past seven months.
Another factor that constrained hiring activity was future uncertainty. Despite improving from June’s 27-month low, the overall level of business sentiment was muted in the context of historical data.
In fact, 96% of manufacturers forecast no change in output from present levels over the course of the coming 12 months, the S&P survey showed.
De Lima noted that purchasing activity growth ticked higher in July and firms were successful in their efforts to obtain inputs amid a second consecutive improvement in supplier performance. This in turn supported a near-record increase in inventories of raw materials and semi-finished goods as well as a softer upturn in input costs, she added.