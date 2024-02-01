India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in January on robust demand

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing activity recovered to hit a four-month-high in January, driven by a sharp uptick in orders amid mild input cost inflation, a private survey said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered from an 18-month low of 54.9 in December to 56.5 in January.

The measure stood at 56 in November and 55.5 in October.

A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Notably, the final reading for January is lower than the estimates of 56.9, as forecast by HSBC in its flash PMI last month.

The survey said new orders placed with Indian goods producers rose at a sharp pace in January, the strongest in four months, with growth reportedly boosted by marketing efforts and demand buoyancy, though input costs also rose during the month.

"Underlying data showed that the upturn in total sales was supported by a further increase in new export orders. Goods producers reported stronger demand from clients spread across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas," it said.

"Meanwhile, input costs rose at the quickest rate in three months, albeit one that was moderate and among the weakest seen in three-and-a-half years," it added.

The Centre expects India's economic growth in fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) at 7.3%, exceeding the central bank's projection of 7%, and remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, aided by a rise in manufacturing.

For FY25, the government projects a growth rate close to 7%, despite potential geopolitical risks that could disrupt supply chains and increase inflation.

The interim budget for FY25, being unveiled today, is expected to help insulate the Indian economy from global headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty while sticking to the path of fiscal consolidation.

"India's final manufacturing PMI showed that manufacturing activity accelerated in January. Current output expanded on robust demand, with domestic orders growing at a faster pace than export orders," said Ines Lam, economist at HSBC.

"The input price index inched up, but manufacturers were able to pass on some of the cost pressures to consumers, as suggested by the small rise in the output price index," Lam said.

The latest PMI numbers, based on a survey of 400 manufacturers, follow data that showed that the Indian economy grew at an impressive 7.6% in the September ended quarter on the back of higher government spending and strong performance in manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors.

Meanwhile, consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation rose 5.69% in December, its fastest pace in four months.

The latest retail inflation is near the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India target range of 2-6%. However, the central bank is expected to stand pat on policy rates, a tool to control inflation, during the final quarter of the current fiscal year.

"Rising input prices and demand strength, alongside greater transportation and wage costs, led manufacturers to increase their own fees in January," HSBC said in the survey. “The average rate of charge inflation quickened to a three-month high and matched its long-run average."

