India's manufacturing PMI improves marginally in April to 54.7

Bengaluru: India’s manufacturing activity picked up marginally in April from a joint six-month low in the previous month as new orders and production expanded at a faster pace even as inflationary pressures intensified led by the geopolitical situation, according to a private survey.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 54.7 points in April from 54 points in March as the retreat of Covid-19 restrictions continued to support demand. However, it cautioned that the high inflation could affect demand as firms continued to pass on additional cost burden to buyers.
Inflationary pressures intensified in April as input prices increased at the fastest pace in five months, while output charge inflation hit a 12-month high, led by rising commodity prices, the Russia-Ukraine war and greater transportation costs, according to the report released on Monday.
“A major insight from the latest results was an intensification of inflationary pressures, as energy price volatility, global shortages of inputs and the war in Ukraine pushed up purchasing costs. Companies responded to this by hiking their fees to the greatest extent in one year. This escalation of price pressures could dampen demand as firms continue to share additional cost burdens with their clients," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.
The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
According to the report, firms reported a further surge in input costs during April, with chemical, electronic component, energy, metal, plastic and textile costs reportedly higher than in March. Increases were partly attributed to rising transportation fees and the war in Ukraine. The overall rate of inflation strengthened to a five-month high and outpaced its long-run trend, it said.
After 14 price hikes last month in over two weeks last month amounting to ₹10 per litre, the petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for 26 straight days now.
India’s retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) touched a 17-month high of 6.95% in March and is expected to remain elevated in the coming months with the impact of high oil and commodity prices to trickle down in the economy.
Despite the inflationary pressures the output growth quickened in April and outpaced its long-run average. April data showed a rebound in new export orders, following the first contraction for nine months in March.
In line with ongoing improvement in demand, firms purchased additional inputs in April. The upturn was sharp and the most pronounced since last November, the report pointed out.
Even as there was an improvement in business confidence during the month, the overall degree of optimism remained subdued by historical standards. While some firms foresee further improvements in demand and economic conditions, others that the year-ahead outlook was difficult to predict, according to the report.