India's Manufacturing PMI rises to 56 in November amid strong growth

According to a recent monthly survey released on December 1, India's manufacturing sector sustained its robust performance throughout November, driven by reduced price pressures and increased demand from clients, PTI reported.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 56 last month, rebounding from October's eight-month low of 55.5.

"A notable feature of the latest results was a significant reduction in price pressures. Although average purchasing costs saw an increase, the inflation rate eased to its lowest level in the past 40 months and remained negligible historically," the survey noted.

Expert Insights Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented on the sustained strength of India's manufacturing industry in November. She highlighted the sector's regained growth momentum in output.

De Lima emphasized that the sector's success continued to hinge on firms securing new business both domestically and internationally. This sustained growth in new orders also positively impacted the labour market, with recruitment maintaining an upward trajectory.

Expectations for 2024 De Lima expressed confidence in India's manufacturing economy, noting expanded capacities, increasing workloads, and the need to replenish finished goods stockpiles. These factors collectively indicate the sector's current robust state as the year draws to a close, with expectations for a continued strong performance in 2024.

The survey, conducted by S&P Global, involved responses from around 400 manufacturers' purchasing managers. It highlighted a notable acceleration in output growth after a slowdown in October, attributed to rising client demand and improved input supply.

Inflationary pressures receded, with purchase costs rising at the slowest pace since August 2020. Charges for services also rose modestly, as most firms chose to maintain unchanged fees since October.

The PMI index, where a score above 50 indicates expansion and below 50 denotes contraction, signalled sustained growth in the sector.

De Lima also mentioned that although raw material and component prices increased in November, improved availability and subdued global demand for inputs alleviated cost pressures significantly.

"There were some concerns regarding near-term price increases reflected in business sentiment data, but there was also a softer increase in output charges amid a less inflationary environment," added De Lima.

