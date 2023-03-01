India’s manufacturing PMI slips to 4-month low of 55.3 in February
Input costs in the manufacturing industry increased further, with higher prices for electronic components, energy, foodstuff, metals and textiles. Inflation was at a four-month high but below its long-run average and among the weakest in over two years
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in four months in February but remained relatively strong amid buoyant domestic demand, despite higher inflationary pressures, according to a survey by S&P Global.
