India’s manufacturing PMI slips to 4-month low of 55.3 in February

New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in four months in February but remained relatively strong amid buoyant domestic demand, despite higher inflationary pressures, according to a survey by S&P Global.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 55.3 in February, little-changed from 55.4 in January, the private survey showed. The reading has remained above 50, the mark separating growth from contraction, for 20 straight months now.

“India’s manufacturing industry sustained robust growth of output and new orders halfway through the final fiscal quarter, albeit with a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion,“ the report said.

Companies continued to scale up input purchases, while job numbers expanded only fractionally amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities. Meanwhile, input cost inflation accelerated to a four-month high but there was a softer upturn in selling charges.

“Companies were confident in the resiliency of demand and continued to add to their inventories by purchasing additional inputs," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“After slipping to a 26-month low last November, input cost inflation surged in every month since. The latest rise was historically subdued, however, and among the weakest in around two years," she said. “The survey showed some reluctance among manufacturers to pass on cost increases to clients, with output charge inflation easing since January," De Lima added.

But a vast majority of firms decided to not yet pass on extra costs to clients in an attempt to boost sales. Firms were reluctant to hire, though, and job creation was only marginally up.

“Job creation failed to gain meaningful traction, however, as firms reportedly had sufficient staff to cope with current requirements," added De Lima.

Input costs in the manufacturing industry increased further, with higher prices for electronic components, energy, foodstuff, metals and textiles. Inflation was at a four-month high but below its long-run average and among the weakest in over two years.

Some firms passed on cost increases to client but the vast majority of 94% left their fees unchanged as they tried to boost sales. Buying levels rose sharply, the report stated.

Business confidence improved in February, with firms expecting demand strength, new product releases and investments to bode well for growth prospects, the survey said.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.