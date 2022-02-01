New Delhi: Growth in India's manufacturing sector was the slowest in four months in January amid hurdles posed by the fresh wave of covid-19, according to a private survey.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by IHS Markit, stood at 54 in January, compared to 55.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below that suggests contraction.

"January data showed the slowest increases in new orders and output in four months, but rates of expansion remained historically elevated," IHS Markit said in its report. It noted that the data for January showed the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

It said that operating conditions across India's manufacturing industry improved further at the start of the year, although the new wave of covid-19 somewhat restricted growth.

There was also a substantial but softer upturn in input buying. Concurrently, concerns surrounding the pandemic, the possibility of further restrictions being introduced and price pressures dragged down business confidence to a 19-month low.

While input cost inflation eased for the third month running, to the weakest since last September, factory gate charges rose at a quicker pace than in December.

Further, amid reports of robust gains in new business, companies scaled up production in January. The upturn was marked in the context of historical data, despite easing to the slowest since September 2021.

"Growth was reportedly stymied by raw material scarcity, inflationary pressures and the intensification of the pandemic. Similarly, factory orders rose at the slowest rate in four months but one that outpaced its long-run average. International sales likewise increased at a weaker pace," it said.

